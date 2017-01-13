Kinpo Electronics revising production strategy, says president

Ninelu Tu, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Friday 13 January 2017]

EMS provider Kinpo Electronics has been revamping its production strategy, with factories in China serving mainly for the domestic market, and plants in Thailand and the Philippines mostly for exports to other countries, according to company president Simon Shen.

Kinpo Electronics is the flagship of the New Kinpo Group, which has nine factories in Thailand and four others in the Philippines.

As Kinpo Electronics reportedly landed OEM orders for vacuum cleaners from UK-based Dyson in December 2016 and will start shipments in the first quarter of 2017, the company will set up two more factories in the Philippines mainly for the OEM production. Kinpo Electronics is also expected to begin OEM production of Dyson hair dryers in May 2017.

Kinpo Electronics has developed Hi Mirror, a camera-equipped device for users to assess and track skin conditions, and will launch the product in the Taiwan market in April 2017 and in the Japan market in the following month.

Kinpo Electronics and Thailand-based affiliate Cal-Comp Electronics in 2017 will set up a joint-venture subsidiary to develop AGVs (automated guided vehicles), robotic arms and automation software for in-house use and sale to other manufacturers.

Kinpo Electronics recorded consolidated revenues of NT$122.808 billion (US$3.86 billion) for 2016 and aims at NT$150 billion for 2017.

Kinpo Electronics president Simon Shen

Photo: Michael Lee, Digitimes, January 2017