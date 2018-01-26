New Kinpo Group expanding capacities

Ninelu Tu, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES

With the worldwide economy expected to be strong in 2018, the New Kinpo Group is planning to establish three new plants in the Philippines over the next two years, raising the group's overall number of plants there to seven, while the number of the group's light-out factories will also increase to four in 2018, up from two currently, according to group chairman Rock Hsu.

Hsu expects Taiwan's exports to continue increasing in 2018, while government and private investments will remain strong, with Taiwan's GDP likely to grow 3% in the year.

As for its emerging businesses, the group is planning to ship 300 units of its new service smart robot model in 2018 and will see revenue contribution from its HiMirror, designed for the cosmetic market. With the growths, the group CEO Simon Shen expects its revenues in 2018 to stand a chance of returning to a level similar to the peak recorded in 2015.

For the 3D printer business, the group only had shipments of around 70,000 units in 2017, less than the original target of 100,000 units. But the company is confident of achieving the goal in 2018 with a complete product lineup covering both consumer and enterprise sectors.

For the service robot business, the group has established an affiliate to customize the robot's applications for clients. In 2018, the service robot is expected to be used in working environments including bank or retail channels.

The New Kinpo Group shipped about 20,000 HiMirrors in 2017, but the volumes are expected to grow to 50,000-100,000 units in 2018. The company is also expected to release a SoC for 3D printing devices in 2018.

The New Kinpo Group currently has nine factories in Thailand and two of them are light-out factories featuring smart manufacturing production lines. The company is planning to add two more of such factories in 2018.

For its automated production lines, with the exception of robotic arms, the rest of the other systems are developed by the group.

In the Philippines, the group's four existing plants are all fully loaded and the company will have two new plants begin operation in the second half of 2018. The company is planning to establish one more factory in the country to fulfill potential demand in 2019.

The company also plans to turn its experience in establishing automated production line to become a new business and help more Taiwan enterprises adopt automation equipment for their production.

