New Kinpo Group to construct lights-out factories in Southeast Asia

Ninelu Tu, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES

The New Kinpo Group is planning to establish lights-out factories in Thailand and the Philippines in 2018 and is looking to build another in Thailand in 2019 to help save manual labor, according to group chairman Rock Hsu.

Hsu noted that the company will pick product lines that are suitable for such manufacturing, since not all devices can be assembled without light.

As for the progress on the selling of its shareholding in its notebook manufacturing joint venture with Lenovo, Hsu said that the China-based partner has yet to complete some of its internal procedures and therefore has not yet made a firm schedule for the acquisition. However, the transaction will be completed as both sides have the same goal.

To help Taiwan's academic groups commercialize their innovations, the New Kinpo Group has also established a holding company with National Taiwan Normal University. The company is also partnering with several startups and will begin 3-5 new projects in 2018.

Rock Hsu, chairman of New Kinpo Group

Photo: Ninelu Tu, Digitimes, January 2018