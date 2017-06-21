Cooling module maker CCI starts production at new factory in China

Aaron Lee, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 21 June 2017]

Thermal module maker Chaung Choung Technology (CCI) is moving manufacturing equipment from a factory on lease in Chongqing, western China, to a newly constructed factory nearby. So far, 70-80% of the equipment sets have already been moved to the new location and the whole process is estimated to be completed at the end of June. The new plants will increase CCI's production volume of cooling modules from two million to three million units and will also start manufacturing one million heat-pipes initially.

Thanks to the new plant, CCI chairman Wu Shihling (transliterated from Chinese) expects the company's shipment ratio for the first and second halves of 2017 to reach 45:55, and will achieve revenue growth in 2016.

Wu pointed out that the company will shift more heat-pipe production from its plants in Taiwan to the plants in Chongqing because China has lower labor costs and a smaller employee turnover rate. In addition, since notebook production is mostly done in Chongqing, it saves transportation costs for the company.

CCI is currently seeing stable orders for notebook and server-related products. PC-related product lines contribute about 45-50% of the company's revenues, server-related 30% and smartphone-related 10%.

CCI is also optimistic about applications for virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) and expects strong demand for cooling modules. CCI is currently shipping products to VR/AR clients, but volumes are still small. CCI has also shipping solutions drones and LED car light cooling modules, which despite small shipments, offer profits and prices higher than for PC-related products.