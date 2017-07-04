CCI expects rising demand in 2H17, says paper

Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Tuesday 4 July 2017]

Cooling module maker Chaun-Choung Technology (CCI) expects its products for servers and notebooks to enjoy strong demand in the second half because of seasonality. Second-half revenues are expected to grow from the first, according to a Chinese-language Economic Daily News (EDN) report.

CCI's general manager Kuo Tachi (transliterated from Chinese) recently noted that the company's shipments will remain stable, but it will continue pushing diversification into server-related product lines to increase revenues and profits, the paper noted.

However, because of the rising NT dollar and dropping heat pipe ASPs, CCI's combined consolidated revenues for the first five months of 2017 were down 10.8% on year to only NT$2.63 billion (US$87.84 million). If the currency remains strong, CCI's revenues in 2017 is unlikely to enjoy on-year growth, the paper added.