Taipei, Saturday, June 17, 2017 03:34 (GMT+8)
showers
Taipei
27°C
Mitac president becomes member of Promise board
Aaron Lee, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Friday 16 June 2017]

Taiwan-based network storage solution supplier Promise Technology has re-elected its board of directors with Mitac International president Billy Ho becoming one of the directors.

Mitac's subsidiary is the second largest shareholder of Promise, having a 3.08% stake in the company, behind only Promise's current chairman James Lee, who holds a 3.32% stake. Lee will step down and leave the board due to family matters.

With Mitac's entry into Promise's board of directors, some market watchers expect this could lead to some cooperation between the two firms, while Promise also has noted that it will not rule out any possible partnership with Mitac.

UMC
Trends and forecasts for the China FPD industry, 2014-2017
The transition to 4k TV - UHD TV market forecast, 2014-2017
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link