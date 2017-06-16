Mitac president becomes member of Promise board

Aaron Lee, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Friday 16 June 2017]

Taiwan-based network storage solution supplier Promise Technology has re-elected its board of directors with Mitac International president Billy Ho becoming one of the directors.

Mitac's subsidiary is the second largest shareholder of Promise, having a 3.08% stake in the company, behind only Promise's current chairman James Lee, who holds a 3.32% stake. Lee will step down and leave the board due to family matters.

With Mitac's entry into Promise's board of directors, some market watchers expect this could lead to some cooperation between the two firms, while Promise also has noted that it will not rule out any possible partnership with Mitac.