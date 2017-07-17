Promise to partner with Adlink for hyperconverged systems

Aaron Lee, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Monday 17 July 2017]

Storage solution provider Promise Technology has announced to partner with Adlink Technology and US-based software designer Epicor Software to push hyperconverged systems for manufacturing clients that are interested in Industry 4.0.

With the partnership, Promise and Adlink are hoping to provide their clients with one-stop software-hardware-integrated solutions and expand their presence in the hyperconverged system market.

IDC's figures show that the converged system market had revenues of US$11.3 billion in 2016, up 5.8% from 2015, while revenues from hyperconverged systems went up 110% on year to reach US$2.2 billion in 2016.

In the first quarter of 2017, sales of worldwide hyperconverged systems were US$665 million, a growth of 64.7% from the first quarter of 2016, according to IDC's numbers.

In addition, the surveillance system market is also a major one that Promise is looking to expand into. Currently, Promise is already working on 2-3 projects in North america and 1-2 projects in South Korea. Promoise is also aggressively approaching China-based server brand vendors and system integrators for partnerships.

