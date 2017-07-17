Taipei, Tuesday, July 18, 2017 19:07 (GMT+8)
thunderstorms
Taipei
35°C
Promise to partner with Adlink for hyperconverged systems
Aaron Lee, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Monday 17 July 2017]

Storage solution provider Promise Technology has announced to partner with Adlink Technology and US-based software designer Epicor Software to push hyperconverged systems for manufacturing clients that are interested in Industry 4.0.

With the partnership, Promise and Adlink are hoping to provide their clients with one-stop software-hardware-integrated solutions and expand their presence in the hyperconverged system market.

IDC's figures show that the converged system market had revenues of US$11.3 billion in 2016, up 5.8% from 2015, while revenues from hyperconverged systems went up 110% on year to reach US$2.2 billion in 2016.

In the first quarter of 2017, sales of worldwide hyperconverged systems were US$665 million, a growth of 64.7% from the first quarter of 2016, according to IDC's numbers.

In addition, the surveillance system market is also a major one that Promise is looking to expand into. Currently, Promise is already working on 2-3 projects in North america and 1-2 projects in South Korea. Promoise is also aggressively approaching China-based server brand vendors and system integrators for partnerships.

Promise pushing hyperconverged systems

Promise pushing hyperconverged systems
Photo: Shihmin Fu, Digitimes, July 2017

Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Intel strategies in the mobile device market
Analysis of China revised domestic semiconductor industry goals
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link