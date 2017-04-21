Storage maker Promise pushes hyperconverged server solutions

Aaron Lee, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Friday 21 April 2017]

Taiwan-based storage product maker Promise Technology has been pushing its in-house developed Vskycube hyperconverged server solutions which it will focus on promoting to the industrial automation and surveillance markets.

Promise began the development of hyperconverged server products three years ago, announced related solutions in 2016, and is ready to push the products into the market in 2017.

Although several first-tier players including Nutanix and VMware offer hyperconverged systems, Promise's advantages in product costs should allow the company to stay competitive. Promise's Vskycube series products cost 50-70% less than those with equivalent performance from first-tier players.

Despite its product line's high price/performance ratio, the company still needs to focus on expanding its market recognition and has recently started cooperating with Taiwan-based industrial PC (IPC) players to offer solutions for automated production lines.

As for the surveillance market, Promise currently has a few cases in North America and South Korea being processed, and will begin to have contact with China's server brand vendors and system integrators in the near future. Promise has also partnered with China-based Sugon to establish a joint venture in China for hyperconverged system development.

Currently, most clients are still in the phase of testing the system, and the business is unlikely to start to contribute revenues until the second half of 2017 or 2018 at the earliest.