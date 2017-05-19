Taipei, Saturday, May 20, 2017 05:45 (GMT+8)
Protective component maker Thinking posts record gross margin in 1Q17
Julian Ho, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Friday 19 May 2017]

Circuit protection device specialist Thinking Electronic Industrial saw its gross margin climb to a record 35.92% in the first quarter of 2017 thanks to a more diversified product line.

EPS for the first quarter of 2017 reached NT$1.61, compared to NT$1.88 of a quarter earlier and NT$0.97 of a year earlier.

Buoyed by increasing shipments of its thermistor and varistor products, the company is expected to see its revenues grow about 10% sequentially in the second quarter, up from NT$1.342 billion (US$44.36 million) recorded in the previous quarter, according to industry sources.

For all of 2017, Thinking's revenues are expected to reach NT$5.5-5.9 billion, increasing 5-10% from a year earlier, the sources estimated.

The company also saw its revenues grow 9.3% on year to NT$501 million in April 2017. Net profits for the month totaled NT$73 million or NT$0.57 per share.

The company's stock price rose NT$2.00 to NT$87.80 on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) during the May 19 session.

