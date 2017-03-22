Protective component maker Thinking sees earnings hit 3-year high in 2016

Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Wednesday 22 March 2017]

Circuit protection device maker Thinking Electronic Industrial has reported net profits of NT$901 million (US$29.58 million) for 2016, the highest level in three years. EPS for the year stood at NT$7.03.

Based on the earnings, the company plans to deal out dividends of NT$3.30 in cash for 2016.

The company reported earlier that it posted revenues of NT$845 million for the first two months of 2017, increasing 8.49% from a year earlier.

The company's stock price gained NT$0.80 to close at NT$70.50 on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) during the March 21 session.