Protective device maker Thinking reports increased revenues for December
Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Tuesday 10 January 2017]

Circuit protection device maker Thinking Electronic Industrial has reported consolidated revenues of NT$516.39 million (US$16.152 million) for December, up 1.78% on month and 14.56% on year.

Revenues for the fourth quarter of 2016 also grew 3.84% sequentially to a record high of NT$1.462 billion. For all of 2016, revenues reached NT$5.412 billion, increasing 5.66% from a year earlier.

Thinking posted an EPS of NT$5.15 for the first three quarters of 2016 and is expected to see the EPS for all of the year reach NT$6.50-7.00, according to a Chinese-language Commercial Times report.

The company's stock price surged NT$1.80 to NT$68.00 on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) during the January 10 session.

Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets
Analysis of China revised domestic semiconductor industry goals
