Passive component maker Thinking sees increased revenues for August

Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Wednesday 7 September 2016]

Circuit protection device specialist Thinking Electronic Industrial has reported revenues of NT$469 million (US$15.06 million) for August, up 1.91% on month and 3.28% on year.

Accumulated 2016 revenues through August totaled NT$3.473 billion, increasing 4.7% from a year earlier.

Thinking is expected to see its revenues reach NT$1.4 billion in the third quarter, a slight increase as compared to a quarter earlier, according to Taipei-based Central News Agency (CNA).

For all of 2016, revenues are expected to expand 7-8% from a year earlier, said the report.

The company's stock price finished unchanged at NT$62.00 on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) during the September 7 session.