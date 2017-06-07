Taipei, Friday, June 9, 2017 01:43 (GMT+8)
Global wearable device shipments swell nearly 18% on year in 1Q17, says IDC
Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Wednesday 7 June 2017]

Global shipments of wearable devices totaled 24.7 million units in the first quarter of 2017, up 17.9% from the 20.9 million units shipped a year earlier, according to IDC.

Xiaomi and Apple tied for the top position in the smart wearable market, each shipping 3.6 million units for a 14.7% share, in the first quarter.

More than 96% of Xaiomi's shipment volume, primarily fitness tracking wristbands, remained within China, and many were shipped as part of smartphone bundles to consumers.

Apple has enjoyed sustained demand for its Watches nearly two quarters after the Series 1 and Series 2 versions launched to the market, and recorded the second-highest on-year growth among the leading companies.

Fitbit's shipments reached three million units in the first quarter and accounted for a 12.3% share. Samsung nearly doubled its wearables volumes to 1.4 million units for a 5.5% share in the first quarter, driven by its Gear S3 Frontier and Classic smartwatches.

Garmin took the fifth position with shipments totaling 1.1 million units, accounting for 4.6% of global shipments, IDC said.

