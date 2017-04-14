Taipei, Saturday, April 15, 2017 01:55 (GMT+8)
Taiwan market: Canon launches MILC EOS M6
Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Friday 14 April 2017]

Canon on April 14 launched the EOS M6 MILC camera featuring a 24.2-megapixel CMOS image sensor, 3-inch 1.04 million-dot LCD touch screen, dimensions of 112.0 (W) by 68.0 (H) by 44.5 (D)mm and a weight of 343g. in the Taiwan market, according to Canon Marketing (Taiwan).

EOS M6 is priced at NT$22,900 (US$751) for camera body only, NT$27,900 for body plus an EF-M 15-45mm IS STM lens, and NT$35,900 for body plus an EF-M 18-150mm IS STM lens. In addition, an external electronic viewfinder EVF-DC2 sells at NT$7,900.

Canon EOS M6


Canon MILC EOS M6
Photo: Company

