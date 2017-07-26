Taiwan market: Canon to launch DSLR camera EOS 6D Mark II

Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Wednesday 26 July 2017]

Canon on July 25 unveiled the EOS 6D Mark II, a full-frame DSLR camera, for launch in the Taiwan market on August 1 at a recommended retail price of NT$59,900 (US$1,970) for camera body only, NT$82,900 for body plus EF 24-70mm f/4L IS USM lens, and NT$87,900 for body plus EF 24-105mm f/4L IS II USM lens, according to Canon Taiwan (Marketing).

EOS 6D Mark II features a 26.2-megapixel CMOS image sensor, 3-inch 1.04 megapixel multi-touch Clear View II screen, maximum continuous shooting speed of 6.5 photos per second, Full HD video recording and body weight of 685g, Canon Taiwan said.

Canon EOS 6D Mark II

Photo: Company