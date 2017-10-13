Taiwan market: Canon launches Selphy CP1300

Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Friday 13 October 2017]

Canon has launched Selphy CP1300, a wireless compact photo printer, in the Taiwan market at a recommended retail price of NT$4,990 (US$165).

Selphy CP1300 features maximum printing resolution of 300x300dpi, a 3.2-inch tilting LCD screen, dimensions of 18.0 x 13.7 x 6.4cm and a weight of 900g, according to Canon Marketing (Taiwan). It can print 2.1x 2.1-inch, 2.1x3.4-inch, 3.5x4.7-inch and 4x6-inch photos.

Selphy CP1300 enables printing on the same sheet of paper a collage of up to eight photos chosen from different smartphones or tablets via Wi-Fi.

Canon Selphy CP1300

Photo: Canon Marketing (Taiwan)