Taiwan market: Canon launches Selphy CP1300
Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Friday 13 October 2017]

Canon has launched Selphy CP1300, a wireless compact photo printer, in the Taiwan market at a recommended retail price of NT$4,990 (US$165).

Selphy CP1300 features maximum printing resolution of 300x300dpi, a 3.2-inch tilting LCD screen, dimensions of 18.0 x 13.7 x 6.4cm and a weight of 900g, according to Canon Marketing (Taiwan). It can print 2.1x 2.1-inch, 2.1x3.4-inch, 3.5x4.7-inch and 4x6-inch photos.

Selphy CP1300 enables printing on the same sheet of paper a collage of up to eight photos chosen from different smartphones or tablets via Wi-Fi.

Selphy CP1300

Canon Selphy CP1300
Photo: Canon Marketing (Taiwan)

    This Digitimes Research Special Report examines the China AMOLED industry, focusing on the expansion capacity of the makers, the current implementation plans of major smartphone vendors in the market and the technological hurdles faced by the China makers.

    Digitimes Research estimates that revenues from sales of server motherboards, servers, storage systems and related network system equipment by Taiwan-based vendors reached NT$555.8 billion in 2016 and the amount is estimated to grow 5.9% on year in 2017.

    This Digitimes Special Report examines key factors in the notebook industry, including products, vendors and ODMs, that will affect total shipments in 2017 and through 2021.

