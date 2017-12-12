Taiwan market: Canon launches PowerShot G1 X Mark III

Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Tuesday 12 December 2017]

Canon has launched PowerShot G1 X Mark III, a digital bridge camera, in the Taiwan market at a recommended retail price of NT$33,990 (US$1,129).

PoweShot G1 X Mark III features a 24.2-megapixel APS-C COMS image sensor, DIGIC 7 image processor, dual-pixel autofocus, 3x optical zoom and 4x digital zoom, 3.0-inch 270-degree variable-angle LCD touch screen, continuous shooting at up to seven frames per second, Full HD 60p video recording, dust- and water-resistance, dimensions of 115.0 (W) x 77.9 (H) x 51.4 (D)mm and a weight of 375g (camera body only), Canon Marketing (Taiwan) indicated.

Canon PowerShot G1 X Mark III

Photo: Canon Marketing (Taiwan)