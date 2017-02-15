SMIC expects up to 4% revenue decrease in 1Q17

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Wednesday 15 February 2017]

China-based pure-play foundry Semiconductor Manufacturing International (SMIC) expects to post a revenue decrease of 2-4% sequentially in the first quarter of 2017, with gross margin of 25-28%.

SMIC's revenues climbed to a record US$814.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2016. Revenues for the quarter represented increases of 5.2% sequentially and 33.5% from a year ago. The foundry's gross margin grew to 30.2% in the quarter from 30% in the third quarter and 28.5% in the fourth quarter of 2015.

SMIC added fourth-quarter 2016 marked the eighth consecutive quarter of record revenues.

Net profits for the fourth quarter of 2016 attributable to SMIC were US$104 million, down 8.5% on quarter but up a robust 170% from a year earlier.

SMIC announced revenues of US$2.9 billion for 2016, up 30.3% on year and hitting a record high. The company generated operating profits of US$339.2 million in 2016 - also an all-time high - with operating margin reaching 12%. Net profits for the year attributed to SMIC came to a record US$376.6 million.

"In 2016, we successfully acquired LFoundry, thus securing a significant foothold in the auto IC market," said SMIC CEO and executive director Tzu-Yin Chiu. "I am also proud of the team's quick ramp up at our Beijing JV fab and Shenzhen fab, while maintaining high overall utilization of 97.5% last year."

"We experienced great demand from 40nm in 2016, and in 2017 we begin to transition some of our 28/40nm flexible capacity toward 28nm," Chiu continued. "Other growth drivers in 2017 include a more diverse variety of mature technologies."

In addition, SMIC reiterated its target of 20% CAGR from 2016 to 2019. For 2017, the company expects to post revenue growth of 20% on year, with gross margin in the 25-29% range.