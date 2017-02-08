PC industry expected to stabilize and see less than 5% shipment drop in 2017

Monica Chen, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 8 February 2017]

With AMD ready to release Ryzen CPUs and Vega GPUs, sources from the upstream supply chain expect the PC industry to stabilize and see a less than 5% on-year shipment drop in 2017, while PC and related component sales in the first quarter are also expected to perform better than the same period a year ago, according to Taiwan-based supply chain makers.

Worldwide PC shipments reached around 260 million units in 2016, down 6% from 2015 and the volume has been dropping for five consecutive years. Among PC vendors, Dell and Hewlett-Packard (HP) were able to maintain their shipment performances thanks to strong orders from the enterprise sector and their leaderships in Europe and the US.

In addition to new CPU and GPU platforms, growing demand for gaming products is also increasing vendors' shipments of mid-range to high-end PC models.

AMD's new Vega GPUs are expected to arrive before the end of the first half and the sources expect the new GPU to trigger an upgrade trend in the gaming market.