ECS to sell subsidiary for profit of over CNY$300 million

MOPS, April 9; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Monday 10 April 2017]

Elitegroup Computer Systems (ECS) has announced plans to sell its subsidiary Dragon Asia for CNY1.15-1.38 billion (US$166.5-199.8), and the transaction is expected to contribute profits of over CNY$300 million or a growth in EPS of NT$2.39.

ECS has already signed contracts with Ever Unicorn Estate. Ever Unicorn will acquire the land and the facilities first, and ECS's personnel will gradually move out from the facilities from 2021-2023 and will receive CNY2.5 billion in compensation over these years.

The compensation will mainly be used to find new land and purchase equipment and facilities. The expenses are unlikely surpass CNY2 billion.

ECS also recently announced plans to invest US$100 million to establish a new subsidiary in China for production and R&D of motherboards, PCs, notebooks, tablets and peripherals.