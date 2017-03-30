Taipei, Thursday, March 30, 2017 18:06 (GMT+8)
ECS reports losses for 2016
Monica Chen, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Thursday 30 March 2017]

Elitegroup Computer Systems (ECS) has announced consolidated revenues of NT$29.95 billion (US$991.16 million) for 2016, down by 38.11% on year because of bad debts from procurement orders from the Venezuela government. The company's net losses were NT$945 million, compared to profits of NT$1.15 billion in 2015 and EPS for 2016 was negative NT$1.70.

ECS filed losses of NT$2.9 billion in the second quarter of 2016 for its shipments to Venezuela's procurement orders. ECS said it will continue to collect payments from the Venezuela government.

