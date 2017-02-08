ECS January revenues flat on year

MOPS, February 8; Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 8 February 2017]

Elitegroup Computer Systems (ECS) has reported consolidated revenues of NT$2.598 billion (US$83.58 million) for January 2017, representing a 13.09% drop on month and 0.32% increase on year.

The company's stock price changed -0.26% and finished at NT$19.10 in trading on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) on February 7, 2017.

ECS: Consolidated revenues, Jan 2016 - Jan 2017 (NT$m) Month Sales M/M Y/Y YTD Y/Y Jan-17 2,598 (13.1%) 0.3% 2,598 0.3% Dec-16 2,989 5.1% 0.2% 30,041 (37.5%) Nov-16 2,845 30.7% (0.5%) 27,052 (40%) Oct-16 2,178 (26.5%) (43.3%) 24,207 (42.7%) Sep-16 2,962 (3.8%) (47.6%) 22,030 (42.6%) Aug-16 3,081 37.2% (24.3%) 19,068 (41.7%) Jul-16 2,245 (16%) (40.9%) 15,987 (44.2%) Jun-16 2,672 34.7% (46.2%) 13,742 (44.7%) May-16 1,985 (6.9%) (62.3%) 11,069 (44.4%) Apr-16 2,132 (20.7%) (23.2%) 9,085 (37.9%) Mar-16 2,689 60.7% (29.3%) 6,952 (41.4%) Feb-16 1,673 (35.4%) (51.1%) 4,263 (47%) Jan-16 2,589 (13.2%) (44%) 2,589 (44%)

*Figures are consolidated

Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, February 2017