ECS revenues decline in April

MOPS, May 10; Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 10 May 2017]

Elitegroup Computer Systems (ECS) has reported consolidated revenues of NT$2.091 billion (US$69.11 million) for April 2017, representing a 11.47% drop on month and 1.96% drop on year.

The company has totaled NT$8.655 billion in year-to-date revenues, down 4.72% compared with the same time last year.

The company's stock price changed -2.58% and finished at NT$19.90 in trading on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) on May 9, 2017.

ECS: Consolidated revenues, Apr 2016 - Apr 2017 (NT$m) Month Sales M/M Y/Y YTD Y/Y Apr-17 2,091 (11.5%) (2%) 8,655 (4.7%) Mar-17 2,361 47.1% (12.2%) 6,565 (5.6%) Feb-17 1,606 (38.2%) (4.1%) 4,203 (1.4%) Jan-17 2,598 (13.1%) 0.3% 2,598 0.3% Dec-16 2,989 5.1% 0.2% 30,041 (37.5%) Nov-16 2,845 30.7% (0.5%) 27,052 (40%) Oct-16 2,178 (26.5%) (43.3%) 24,207 (42.7%) Sep-16 2,962 (3.8%) (47.6%) 22,030 (42.6%) Aug-16 3,081 37.2% (24.3%) 19,068 (41.7%) Jul-16 2,245 (16%) (40.9%) 15,987 (44.2%) Jun-16 2,672 34.7% (46.2%) 13,742 (44.7%) May-16 1,985 (6.9%) (62.3%) 11,069 (44.4%) Apr-16 2,132 (20.7%) (23.2%) 9,085 (37.9%)

*Figures are consolidated

Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, May 2017