Robot maker Hiwin sees revenues up on year in January

Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Thursday 9 February 2017]

Robot and motion control mechanical component maker Hiwin Technologies has reported revenues of NT$1.268 billion (US$40.85 million) for January, down 19.2% on month but up 26.5% on year.

The company's production capacity for the first quarter of 2017 has been fully booked and its order visibility has extended to 3-4 months due to strong demand from Japan, Europe, China and the US, according to a Chinese-language Economic Daily News (EDN) report, citing company chairman Eric Chuo.

With a new plant in Italy and another in Suzhou to come online in April and August, respectively, the company is expected to see its revenues reach NT$20 billion in 2017, the paper estimated.

The company's stock price finished unchanged at NT$172 on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) during the February 8 session.