Taipei, Friday, February 10, 2017 20:43 (GMT+8)
mostly cloudy
Taipei
12°C
Robot maker Hiwin sees revenues up on year in January
Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Thursday 9 February 2017]

Robot and motion control mechanical component maker Hiwin Technologies has reported revenues of NT$1.268 billion (US$40.85 million) for January, down 19.2% on month but up 26.5% on year.

The company's production capacity for the first quarter of 2017 has been fully booked and its order visibility has extended to 3-4 months due to strong demand from Japan, Europe, China and the US, according to a Chinese-language Economic Daily News (EDN) report, citing company chairman Eric Chuo.

With a new plant in Italy and another in Suzhou to come online in April and August, respectively, the company is expected to see its revenues reach NT$20 billion in 2017, the paper estimated.

The company's stock price finished unchanged at NT$172 on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) during the February 8 session.

Advantest
Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets
The transition to 4k TV - UHD TV market forecast, 2014-2017
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link