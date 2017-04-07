Taipei, Friday, April 7, 2017 21:06 (GMT+8)
Time lapse camera maker Brinno looks to strong sales in 2Q17
Sammi Huang, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Friday 7 April 2017]

Taiwan-based Brinno, a supplier of time lapse cameras, expects shipments of its ODM and OBM models to expand substantially in the second quarter of 2017.

The company saw its revenues grow 128% on month and 46% on year to NT$51.59 million (US$1.685 million) in March, thanks to increased shipments to ODM clients, including Vemier and Friday Lab.

For the first quarter of 2017, revenues totaled NT$105 million, increasing 39% from a year earlier.

In addition to new OBM models, the company also plans to launch own-brand peephole cameras for smart home applications in the second quarter, the company said.

Brinno is also in talks with Flir Systems and HP for joint development of new products, which could further expand its ODM business in 2017, the company added.

