Time-lapse camera player Brinno sees strong on-year growth in April revenues

Sammi Huang, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Monday 8 May 2017]

Taiwan-based time-lapse camera player Brinno has announced consolidated revenues of NT$49.84 million (US$1.65 million) for April, down 3.39% on month, but up significantly by 86.5% on year thanks to stable ODM orders and the launches of its new own-brand products. The company's combined consolidated revenues for the first four months of 2017 were NT$155 million, up 51.5% on year.

As for the second quarter, Brinno expects its revenues to enjoy a performance better than in the first as both ODM orders and OBM shipments will continue to achieve strong growth.

Brinno is currently providing ODM services to some time-lapse camera vendors such as Vernier and Friday Labs, some market watcher noted.

Brinno also launched a new version of a peephole viewing device for the home security market, supporting Wi-Fi connection. The device will become available in the second or third quarter depending on users' locations.

Brinno is also optimistic about Internet of Things (IoT) business opportunity and has partnered with Friday Labs to develop a new door lock system, which has already begun shipping in April. The device will enter mass shipments in the second quarter.

Photo: Michael Lee, Digitimes, May 2017