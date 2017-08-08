Taipei, Wednesday, August 9, 2017 01:55 (GMT+8)
Brinno scores points in time-lapse camera ODM business
Sammi Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 8 August 2017]

Brinno, a maker of time-lapse cameras, has disclosed it has obtained ODM orders from US-based educational tablet developer Vernier Software & Technology, UK-based smart lock vendor Friday Labs, and US-based infrared thermal imaging camera vendor FLIR Systems.

Brinno, which also offers own-brand products, said its ODM revenues for January-July 2017 hiked 60.4% on year,

Based on more than 20 years of R&D experience, Brinno has secured ODM orders through cooperation with clients to develop customized models. Successful ODM business operation has enhanced technological capability and increased production and will hike competitiveness of own-brand products, Brinno said.

Brinno has launched own-brand time-lapse cameras in the China market and will do so in other markets in third-quarter 2017.

Brinno has offered three series of time-lapse cameras, TLC versatile models, SHC smart home-use cat-eye models and MAC portable surveillance models.

Brinno-developed time-lapse camera models

Brinno-developed time-lapse cameras
Photo: Michael Lee, Digitimes, August 2017

