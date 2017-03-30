IC Insights more than doubles 2017 IC market growth forecast

Press release; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Thursday 30 March 2017]

IC Insights has raised its worldwide IC market growth forecast for 2017 to 11%, more than twice its original 5% outlook. The IC research firm has made a substantial upgrade to the 2017 growth rates forecast for the DRAM and NAND flash memory markets.

IC Insights expects DRAM sales to grow 39% and NAND flash sales to increase 25% in 2017, with upside potential from those forecasts. DRAM market growth is expected to be driven almost entirely by a huge 37% increase in the DRAM ASP, as compared to 2016, when the DRAM ASP dropped by 12%. Moreover, NAND flash ASPs are forecast to rebound and jump 22% in 2017 after falling by 1% in 2016, according to IC Insights.

The DRAM market started 2017 the way it ended 2016, with strong gains in DRAM ASP. In April 2016, DRAM ASP was US$2.41 but rapidly increased to US$3.60 in January 2017, a 49% jump. A pickup in DRAM demand from PC suppliers during the second half of 2016 caused a significant spike in the ASP of PC DRAM. Currently, strengthening ASPs are also evident in the mobile DRAM market segment.

With total DRAM bit volume demand expected to increase by 30% in 2017 and DRAM bit volume production capacity forecast to increase by 20%, IC Insights believes that quarterly DRAM ASPs could still surprise on the upside in 2017. Furthermore, DRAM output is also being slowed, at least temporarily, by the ongoing transition of DRAM production to sub-20nm feature sizes by the major DRAM producers in 2017.

At US$57.3 billion, the DRAM market is forecast to be by far the largest IC product category in 2017, exceeding the expected MPU market for standard PCs and servers (US$47.1 billion) by US$10.2 billion this year, IC Insights said.

Spurred by a 12% decline in the DRAM ASP in 2016, the DRAM market slumped 8%. The DRAM segment became a headwind to worldwide IC market growth in 2016 instead of the tailwind it had been in 2013 and 2014, IC Insights indicated. The DRAM market shaved 2pp off of total IC industry growth in 2016.

In contrast, the DRAM segment is forecast to have a positive impact of 4pp on total IC market growth in 2017, IC Insights said. It is interesting to note that the total IC market growth rate forecast for 2017, when excluding the DRAM and NAND flash markets, would be only 4%, about one-third of the current worldwide IC market growth rate forecast including these memory devices.