Taipei, Tuesday, January 10, 2017 13:00 (GMT+8)
mostly cloudy
Taipei
20°C
Memory market poised for strongest annual growth through 2021, says IC Insights
Press release; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 10 January 2017]

Sales of memory ICs are expected to show the strongest growth rate among major IC market categories during the next five years, according to IC Insights.

Revenues for memory products - including DRAMs and NAND flash ICs - will increase by a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3% to US$109.9 billion in 2021 from US$77.3 billion in 2016, said IC Insights.

Meanwhile, the weakest increase is expected to occur in the logic category, which includes general-purpose logic, ASICs, field-programmable logic, display drivers and application-specific standard products, IC Insights indicated. Revenues for logic products are forecast to grow at a CAGR of just 2.9% during 2016-2021.

The strong memory CAGR is driven by surging low-power memory requirements for DRAM and NAND flash in portable wireless devices like smartphones, and by growing demand for solid-state drives (SSD) used in big-data storage applications and increasingly in notebook computers. Moreover, year-over-year DRAM bit volume growth is expected to increase throughout the forecast to support virtualization, graphics, and other complex, real-time workload applications.

Analog ICs, the second-fastest growing segment, are a necessity within both very advanced and low-budget systems. Power management analog devices are critical for helping extend battery life in portable and wireless systems and have demonstrated strong market growth in recent years. In 2017, the signal conversion market is forecast to be the fastest growing analog IC category, and the second-fastest growing IC product category overall, trailing only the market growth of 32-bit MCUs, IC Insights said.

Total microcomponent sales have cooled significantly. Fortunately, marginal gains in the handset MPU market and strong gains in the 32-bit MCU market have helped offset weakness of standard PC and tablet microprocessor sales, IC Insights identified.

The market for total ICs including memory, analog, microcomponents and logic chips is forecast to increase at a CAGR of 4.9% during 2016-2021, according to IC Insights.

Realtime news

  • Bizlink to acquire cable assembly business from Germany-based Leoni

    Before Going to Press | Jan 9, 22:05

  • Wistron purchases equipment for Kunshan subsidiary

    Before Going to Press | Jan 9, 22:04

  • Memory market poised for strongest annual growth through 2021, says IC Insights

    Before Going to Press | Jan 9, 21:23

  • Chipbond posts record December, 4Q16 revenues

    Before Going to Press | Jan 9, 21:23

  • LG Display to focus on production of OLED panels in 2017

    Before Going to Press | Jan 9, 21:23

  • General Interface Solution December revenues up on month, down on year

    Before Going to Press | Jan 9, 21:19

  • Chicony Power Technology sees decreased December revenues

    Before Going to Press | Jan 9, 21:19

  • Digitimes Research: SAE TIR J2954 paves way for commercializing wireless power transfer for PHEVs/EVs

    Before Going to Press | Jan 9, 21:11

  • GET December revenues down on month, year

    Before Going to Press | Jan 9, 21:10

  • MediaTek posts record 2016 revenues

    Before Going to Press | Jan 9, 21:09

  • SK Hynix rolls out 8GB LPDDR4X

    Before Going to Press | Jan 9, 21:08

Pause
 | 
View more
AbonTouch
Display panels for wearable devices
Analysis of China revised domestic semiconductor industry goals
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link