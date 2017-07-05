General Energy Solutions sells PV station in Japan

Nuying Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 5 July 2017]

General Energy Solutions (GES) has sold a PV station with installation capacity of 14.68MWp in Fukushima Prefecture, northeastern Japan, to a Canada-based clean energy company, according to GES.

GES started construction of the PV power-generating station in October 2015 and completed and began commercial operation in March 2017, the company said. The PV station is entitled for a relative high feed-in tariff rate of JPY42 (US$0.37)/kWh which attracted many interested buyers competing for the sale, GES noted.

GES operates two other PV stations in Wakayama Prefecture, southern Japan, and Ibaraki Prefecture, eastern Japan, and is constructing another in Fukutsu City, southwestern Japan. GES is negotiating investment in a few more projects with total installation capacity of about 100MWp in Japan and expects to complete 50MWp at the end of 2018.

GES also plans to sell PV stations in the US and Dominican Republic.