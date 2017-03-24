Flexible display market to surpass US$200 billion within five years, says Futuresource

Michael McManus, DIGITIMES [Friday 24 March 2017]

The value of products involving flexible displays will surge to over US$200 billion within five years and approach US$300 billion within a decade, according to market research company Futuresource Consulting.

As the technology progresses, applications including smartphones which unfold to become tablets, adjustable curved TVs and pop-up presentations will hit the market, Futuresource stated.

At this point though, the industry is in a phase of 'limited flexibility', commonly referred to as 'conformed displays'. Displays may be shaped, but are normally supported in situ with limited, if any, manipulation available to the end-user.

However, 'fully flexible' devices will be viable within the next 1-2 years, allowing repeatedly foldable or rollable screens. New materials and design processes will drive innovation and, in some cases, completely new usage models, Futuresource noted.

The CE market is likely to lead the way with over a quarter of all new smartphones by 2026 featuring flexible screens, which among other attributes, will render them unbreakable. As manufacturing costs are reduced, the potential for bespoke signage and pull-down whiteboards are some of several commercial B2B applications that can be realized.