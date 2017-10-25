Bright Led focuses on high-profit products

Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 25 October 2017]

LED packaging service provider Bright Led Electronics has revealed it has phased out production of low-profit devices using blue-light chips and focused on product lines with high gross margins, including SMD LED lighting modules for airplanes, street lamps, infrared (IR) sensor modules for robots, smart wearable devices, and devices made of AlGaInP chips.

Bright Led began to land orders for airplane-use SMD LED lighting modules in 2017 and has so far developed 20-30 models for the product line. As such lighting module specifications vary from plane to plane, product certification takes a relatively long time, but they offer high gross margins. Anticipating strong growth in orders for such SMD lighting modules in 2018, Bright Led has added back-end production equipment including inspection instruments.

As IR LED sensor module prices tend to drop due to increasing competition, Bright Led will extend use of the product line from household robots and smart wearable devices to industrial equipment.

Currently, IR and SMD products take up over 40% and over 30% of Bright Led's consolidated revenues, while the revenue proportion for street lamps has decreased.

To secure LED chip supply, Bright Led has invested in LED epitaxial wafer and chip maker KoBrite Taiwan.