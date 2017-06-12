Bright Led Electronics supplies LED lighting for Boeing 737 cabins

Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Monday 12 June 2017]

LED packaging service provider Bright Led Electronics has become a supplier of LED lighting used in passenger cabins and restrooms of Boeing 737 aircraft for a US-based airline, according to the company.

LED lighting used in different areas in the same airplane have different specifications, and each has to pass corresponding certification, Bright Led said. For the same airline, LED lighting used in other airplane models also needs to be re-certified, and therefore Bright Led is in process of certification use in other aircraft, hoping to land orders later in 2017, the company indicated.

To avoid red ocean competition with China-based makers, Bright Led has stopped packaging blue-light LED chips and is focused on SMD LEDs and infrared LED devices which accounted for 34% and 44% respectively of first-quarter 2017 consolidated revenues, the company noted.

Bright Led's subsidiary LED epitaxial wafer and chip maker KoBrite Taiwan has ended production of GaN LED chips and maintained production of AlInGaP and infrared LED chips, and sapphire wafers, Bright Led said.

Bright Led recorded consolidated revenues of NT$151 million (US$5.0 million) for May, decreasing 11.91% on month and 17.62% on year, and NT$787 million for January-May, declining 4.61% on year.

Bright LED: Consolidated revenues, Dec 2016 - May 2017 (NT$m) Month Sales M/M Y/Y YTD Y/Y May-17 151 (11.9%) (17.6%) 787 (4.6%) Apr-17 171 (8.2%) (0.6%) 636 (0.9%) Mar-17 186 43.1% (1.2%) 465 (1%) Feb-17 130 (12.3%) 52.6% 279 (0.8%) Jan-17 149 (22.2%) (24.1%) 149 (24.1%) Dec-16 191 7.5% 10% 2,164 8.2%

*Figures are consolidated

Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, June 2017