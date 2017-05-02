Taipei, Tuesday, May 2, 2017 20:23 (GMT+8)
thunderstorms
Taipei
29°C
Taiwan 1Q17 economic growth estimated at 2.56%, says DGBAS
Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Tuesday 2 May 2017]

Taiwan's economic growth rate for the first quarter of 2017 is estimated at 2.56%, upward adjusted 0.11pp from the preliminary estimate made in February 2017, according to the Directorate General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics (DGBAS) on April 28.

DGBAS: Taiwan economic situation, 1Q17

Economic growth

On-year increase in consumer price index

GDP per capita

GNI per capita

2016(e)

1.50%

1.40%

US$22,530

US$23,325

1Q17(e)

2.56%

0.78%

US$5,891

US$6,149

2017(f)

1.92%

1.08%

US$23,827

US$24,607

Source: DGBAS, compiled by Digitimes, May 2017

Realtime news

  • Global semiconductor sales rise 18% in March, says SIA

    Bits + chips | 30min ago

  • CHPT 1Q17 profits jump 70%

    Bits + chips | 32min ago

  • Silicon Motion expects 2Q17 sales to rise 5-10%

    Bits + chips | 34min ago

  • Sitronix sees earnings decline in 1Q17

    Before Going to Press | 1min ago

  • FocalTech reports losses for 1Q17

    Before Going to Press | 1min ago

  • Danen Technology sees decreased April revenues

    Before Going to Press | 44min ago

  • Quanta Storage nets NT$0.25 per share for 1Q17

    Before Going to Press | 46min ago

  • Solartech Energy April revenues up on month, down on year

    Before Going to Press | 47min ago

  • Chicony Power Technology nets NT$0.61 per share for 1Q17

    Before Going to Press | 47min ago

  • Baidu 1Q17 profitability down on year, says report

    Before Going to Press | 48min ago

  • Primax Electronics posts 1Q17 net EPS of NT$0.95

    Before Going to Press | 49min ago

  • Advantech nets NT$1.90 per share for 1Q17

    Before Going to Press | 50min ago

  • LandMark Optoelectronics nets NT$0.97 per share for 1Q17

    Before Going to Press | 50min ago

  • Adlink Technology posts 1Q17 net EPS of NT$0.11

    Before Going to Press | 59min ago

  • Aaeon Technology to deal out 2016 dividend of NT$4.75

    Before Going to Press | 59min ago

Pause
 | 
View more
China smartphone touch-panel industry 2016 forecast
Trends and forecasts for the China FPD industry, 2014-2017
The transition to 4k TV - UHD TV market forecast, 2014-2017
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link