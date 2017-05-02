Taiwan 1Q17 economic growth estimated at 2.56%, says DGBAS

Taiwan's economic growth rate for the first quarter of 2017 is estimated at 2.56%, upward adjusted 0.11pp from the preliminary estimate made in February 2017, according to the Directorate General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics (DGBAS) on April 28.
DGBAS: Taiwan economic situation, 1Q17
Economic growth
On-year increase in consumer price index
GDP per capita
GNI per capita
2016(e)
1.50%
1.40%
US$22,530
US$23,325
1Q17(e)
2.56%
0.78%
US$5,891
US$6,149
2017(f)
1.92%
1.08%
US$23,827
US$24,607
Source: DGBAS, compiled by Digitimes, May 2017