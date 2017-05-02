Taiwan 1Q17 economic growth estimated at 2.56%, says DGBAS

Global semiconductor sales rise 18% in March, says SIA Bits + chips | 30min ago

CHPT 1Q17 profits jump 70% Bits + chips | 32min ago

Silicon Motion expects 2Q17 sales to rise 5-10% Bits + chips | 34min ago

Sitronix sees earnings decline in 1Q17 Before Going to Press | 1min ago

FocalTech reports losses for 1Q17 Before Going to Press | 1min ago

Danen Technology sees decreased April revenues Before Going to Press | 44min ago

Quanta Storage nets NT$0.25 per share for 1Q17 Before Going to Press | 46min ago

Solartech Energy April revenues up on month, down on year Before Going to Press | 47min ago

Chicony Power Technology nets NT$0.61 per share for 1Q17 Before Going to Press | 47min ago

Baidu 1Q17 profitability down on year, says report Before Going to Press | 48min ago

Primax Electronics posts 1Q17 net EPS of NT$0.95 Before Going to Press | 49min ago

Advantech nets NT$1.90 per share for 1Q17 Before Going to Press | 50min ago

LandMark Optoelectronics nets NT$0.97 per share for 1Q17 Before Going to Press | 50min ago

Adlink Technology posts 1Q17 net EPS of NT$0.11 Before Going to Press | 59min ago