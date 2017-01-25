Taiwan 4Q16 economic growth estimated at 2.58%, says DGBAS

Taiwan's economic growth in GDP for fourth-quarter 2016 is estimated at 2.58%, upward adjusted by 0.21pp from the forecast made in November 2016, according to the Directorate General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics (DGBAS).
DGBAS: Taiwan economic situation
Economic growth
CPI Y/Y
GDP per capita
GNI per capita
4Q16 (estimated)
2.58%
1.79%
US$5,879
US$6,081
2016 (estimated)
1.40%
1.40%
US$22,495
US$23,277
2017 (forecast)
1.87%
0.75%
US$23,112
US$23,905
Source: DGBAS, compiled by Digitimes, January 2017