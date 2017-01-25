Taipei, Saturday, January 28, 2017 06:34 (GMT+8)
Taiwan 4Q16 economic growth estimated at 2.58%, says DGBAS
Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Wednesday 25 January 2017]

Taiwan's economic growth in GDP for fourth-quarter 2016 is estimated at 2.58%, upward adjusted by 0.21pp from the forecast made in November 2016, according to the Directorate General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics (DGBAS).

DGBAS: Taiwan economic situation

Economic growth

CPI Y/Y

GDP per capita

GNI per capita

4Q16 (estimated)

2.58%

1.79%

US$5,879

US$6,081

2016 (estimated)

1.40%

1.40%

US$22,495

US$23,277

2017 (forecast)

1.87%

0.75%

US$23,112

US$23,905

Source: DGBAS, compiled by Digitimes, January 2017

