GigaDevice aims to take up 50% of memory products for feature phones
Claire Sung, Shanghai; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Thursday 16 March 2017]

GigaDevice Semiconductor, a China-based NOR flash specialist, aims to take up a 50% share of memory products used by feature phones globally, according to company vice president of strategic marketing Mark Cao.

In order to reach its goal, GigaDevice is cooperating with MediaTek and Spreadtrum Communications to develop related memory products to cater to the feature phone market, Cao said at a forum held in Shanghai recently.

The niche memory product market is still growing at a fast pace, totaling about US$7 billion a year, including US$2.5 billion for niche-type DRAM chips and NOR flash chips, Cao indicated.

Major memory device companies in China, including Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (SMIC), Jinhua Integrated Circuit (JHICC) and GigaDevice, have been paying attention to this growing niche memory market, Cao added.

Mark Cao

Mark Cao, strategic marketing VP, GigaDevice
Photo: Claire Sung, Digitimes, March 2017

