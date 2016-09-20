Taipei, Tuesday, September 20, 2016 16:57 (GMT+8)
China-based GigaDevice reportedly buys plant from Memoright
Josephine Lien, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 20 September 2016]

Beijing-based GigaDevice Semiconductor has reportedly taken over a Memoright plant located in Wuhan, which could pave the way for the China-based NOR flash vendor to step into the SSD and embedded storage field.

Memoright's Wuhan plant had been engaged in SSD R&D and assembly, according to industry sources. The sale of its Wuhan facility is to concentrate its resources on target products including application-specific SSDs and smartphone-use eMMC devices, said the sources.

Taking over Memoright's Wuhan plant could help GigaDevice diversify its offerings, the sources indicated. The NOR flash specialist has already expanded its product portfolio to include microcontrollers (MCU).

GigaDevice is a fabless firm specializing in NOR flash memory, partnering with Semiconductor Manufacturing International (SMIC), Huali Microelectronics (HLMC) and Wuhan Xinxin Semiconductor Manufacturing (XMC).

Memoright was founded as a developer of industrial and military SSDs, partnering with chip vendors including Micron Technology and Toshiba. Memoright has in recent years expanded its offerings to include eMMC devices for smartphones.

