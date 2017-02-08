Taipei, Thursday, February 9, 2017 04:26 (GMT+8)
Amkor to buy fellow packaging company Nanium
Press release; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 8 February 2017]

Amkor Technology and Nanium, a Portugal-based IC backend house specializing in wafer-level fan-out (WLFO) packaging solutions, have entered into a definitive agreement for Amkor to acquire Nanium. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

The acquisition of Nanium will strengthen Amkor's position in the fast-growing market of wafer-level packaging (WLP) for smartphones, tablets and other applications. Nanium has developed a high-yielding, reliable WLFO technology, and has successfully ramped that technology to high volume production. Nanium has shipped nearly one billion WLFO packages to date utilizing a 300mm WLP production line.

"This strategic acquisition will enhance Amkor's position as one of the leading providers of WLP and WLFO packaging solutions," said Steve Kelley, Amkor's president and CEO. "Building on Nanium's proven technologies, we can expand the manufacturing scale and broaden the customer base for this technology."

"The Amkor transaction is a great fit for us and provides Nanium and its employees with a strong platform for future growth," said Armando Tavares, president of Nanium's Executive Board. "Amkor's technology leadership, substantial resources and global presence coupled with Nanium's best-in-class WLFO packaging solutions will accelerate global acceptance and growth of this technology worldwide."

The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2017, subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals.

Based in Porto, Portugal, Nanium employs about 550 people. The company generated annual sales of approximately US$40 million in their fiscal year ended September 30, 2016.

