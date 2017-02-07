Transcend sees revenues up on year in January

Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Tuesday 7 February 2017]

Transcend Information has reported consolidated revenues of NT$679 million (US$21.88 million) for January, down 40.7% from the previous month but up 41.4% from a year earlier.

The company posted total revenues of NT$22.105 billion in 2016, decreasing 11.27% from a year earlier.

Transcend, which offers memory modules, SSD devices and IC design services, will hold an investors conference on February 10 to reveal its business outlook for the first quarter of 2017.

The company's stock price rose NT$0.40 to close at NT$81.20 on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) during the February 7 session.