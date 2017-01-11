Transcend December revenues fall to 7-month low

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Wednesday 11 January 2017]

Memory module firm Transcend Information saw its December 2016 revenues fall to a 7-month low of NT$1.75 billion (US$54.7 million).

Industrial control products including SSDs accounted for 44.7% of Transcend's overall revenues in December, followed by consumer flash devices with 23%, strategic products 18.6% and standard DRAM products 13.7%.

Transcend's revenues for 2016 came to NT$22.1 billion, down 11.3% on year. Sales of the company's industrial control products reached NT$8.15 billion in 2016 accounting for 36.9% of overall revenues for the year.

Transcend said it is looking to enhance its industrial control product line for better profitability.