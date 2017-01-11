Transcend Information sees revenues decline in December

Transcend Information has reported consolidated revenues of NT$1.745 billion (US$54.69 million) for December 2016, representing a 11.43% drop on month and 18.82% drop on year.
The company has totaled NT$22.105 billion in year-to-date revenues, down 11.27% compared with the same time last year.
For the year of 2015, Transcend Information totaled NT$24.913 billion in consolidated revenues, down 8.47% sequentially on year.
The company's stock price changed 0.23% and finished at NT$86.70 in trading on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) on January 10, 2017.
Transcend: Consolidated revenues, Dec 2015 - Dec 2016 (NT$m)
Month
Sales
M/M
Y/Y
YTD
Y/Y
Dec-16
|
1,745
|
(11.4%)
|
(18.8%)
|
22,105
|
(11.3%)
Nov-16
|
1,970
|
(0.8%)
|
(15.2%)
|
20,360
|
(10.6%)
Oct-16
|
1,985
|
6.7%
|
(9.7%)
|
18,390
|
(10%)
Sep-16
|
1,861
|
3.7%
|
(11.1%)
|
16,405
|
(10.1%)
Aug-16
|
1,794
|
1.4%
|
(5.7%)
|
14,544
|
(10%)
Jul-16
|
1,769
|
(4.4%)
|
(15.4%)
|
12,750
|
(10.5%)
Jun-16
|
1,852
|
7%
|
(5.5%)
|
10,980
|
(9.7%)
May-16
|
1,730
|
(1.2%)
|
(11.9%)
|
9,129
|
(10.5%)
Apr-16
|
1,751
|
(9.1%)
|
(16.7%)
|
7,399
|
(10.2%)
Mar-16
|
1,925
|
20.7%
|
(14.9%)
|
5,648
|
(7.9%)
Feb-16
|
1,595
|
(25.1%)
|
(9.4%)
|
3,723
|
(3.8%)
Jan-16
|
2,128
|
(1%)
|
0.9%
|
2,128
|
0.9%
Dec-15
|
2,149
|
(7.5%)
|
(2.9%)
|
24,913
|
(8.5%)
*Figures are consolidated
Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, January 2017