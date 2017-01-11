Transcend Information sees revenues decline in December

MOPS, January 11; Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 11 January 2017]

Transcend Information has reported consolidated revenues of NT$1.745 billion (US$54.69 million) for December 2016, representing a 11.43% drop on month and 18.82% drop on year.

The company has totaled NT$22.105 billion in year-to-date revenues, down 11.27% compared with the same time last year.

For the year of 2015, Transcend Information totaled NT$24.913 billion in consolidated revenues, down 8.47% sequentially on year.

The company's stock price changed 0.23% and finished at NT$86.70 in trading on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) on January 10, 2017.

Transcend: Consolidated revenues, Dec 2015 - Dec 2016 (NT$m) Month Sales M/M Y/Y YTD Y/Y Dec-16 1,745 (11.4%) (18.8%) 22,105 (11.3%) Nov-16 1,970 (0.8%) (15.2%) 20,360 (10.6%) Oct-16 1,985 6.7% (9.7%) 18,390 (10%) Sep-16 1,861 3.7% (11.1%) 16,405 (10.1%) Aug-16 1,794 1.4% (5.7%) 14,544 (10%) Jul-16 1,769 (4.4%) (15.4%) 12,750 (10.5%) Jun-16 1,852 7% (5.5%) 10,980 (9.7%) May-16 1,730 (1.2%) (11.9%) 9,129 (10.5%) Apr-16 1,751 (9.1%) (16.7%) 7,399 (10.2%) Mar-16 1,925 20.7% (14.9%) 5,648 (7.9%) Feb-16 1,595 (25.1%) (9.4%) 3,723 (3.8%) Jan-16 2,128 (1%) 0.9% 2,128 0.9% Dec-15 2,149 (7.5%) (2.9%) 24,913 (8.5%)

*Figures are consolidated

Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, January 2017