Amtran to ship companion robots, says paper
EDN, January 20; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Friday 20 January 2017]

TV maker Amtran Technology has developed home-use robots mainly for accompanying children and the elderly and will begin shipments to the China market in second-quarter 2017 and then to Taiwan and US markets in the second half of the year, according to Chinese-language newspaper Economic Daily News (EDN).

Amtran will also begin to ship 3D projectors used in AR (augmented reality) devices in the second half of 2017.

Amtran shipped 3.19 million LCD TVs in 2016, increasing 34%, with Vizio, Sharp and Xiaomi Technology and Whaley being main ODM clients. The company aims to ship 4.0-4.5 million LCD TVs in 2017.

