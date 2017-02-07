Taipei, Thursday, February 9, 2017 04:26 (GMT+8)
mostly cloudy
Taipei
11°C
Vizio fined US$2.2 million for getting smart with consumers
Michael McManus, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Tuesday 7 February 2017]

LCD TV vendor Vizio has agreed to pay US$2.2 million to settle charges by the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and the Office of the New Jersey Attorney General that it installed software on its TVs to collect viewing data on 11 million consumer TVs without consumers' knowledge or consent.

According to the agencies' complaint, starting in February 2014, Vizio and an affiliated company manufactured Vizio smart TVs that capture second-by-second information about video displayed on the smart TV, including video from consumer cable, broadband, set-top box, DVD, over-the-air broadcasts, and streaming devices. The defendants also remotely installed monitoring software on previously-sold televisions that did not originally have the software installed at the time of purchase.

Vizio then facilitated appending demographic information to the viewing data, such as sex, age, income, marital status, household size, education level, home ownership, and household value, with the combined information being sold to third parties, who used it for purposes including targeting advertising to consumers across devices, according to the FTC.

According to the FTC complaint, Vizio has sold over 11 million internet-connected televisions since 2010.

Vizio released a statement saying it was pleased to reach a resolution with the FTC and to reiterate that the monitoring software never paired viewing data with personally identifiable information such as name or contact information. The company added that prior to the resolution it had addressed the concerns by updating online and onscreen disclosures.

Vizio was acquired by China-based LeEco in July 2016 for US$2 billion.

According to Digitimes, Foxconn is also a shareholder of Vizio with an 8% stake in the company. Foxconn also manufactures products for the vendor.

Realtime news

  • Sharp on board for America-first US LCD plant

    Displays | 2h 58min ago

  • ASE January revenues down 10% on-month

    Bits + chips | 6h 24min ago

  • Generalplus posts record 2016 profit

    Bits + chips | 6h 26min ago

  • Taiwan to undertake R&D and production of military aircraft

    Bits + chips | 6h 29min ago

  • Lite-On sees revenues drop in January

    IT + CE - Stockwatch | 6h 34min ago

  • HannStar Display ships 35.63 million small- to medium-size panels

    Displays - Stockwatch | 6h 35min ago

  • MediaTek January revenues fall to 11-month low

    Bits + chips | 6h 37min ago

  • Kinsus posts 2016 EPS of NT$5.01

    Bits + chips | 6h 39min ago

  • China market: PV module shipments to drop 40% in 1Q17, hike 109% in 2Q17, says IHS

    Before Going to Press | 6h 53min ago

  • Sharp will handle panel investment project in US, says Nikkei

    Before Going to Press | 6h 55min ago

  • China, Taiwan solar cell makers unable to hike prices

    Before Going to Press | 6h 59min ago

  • Acer to create VR system for National Palace Museum

    Before Going to Press | 7h ago

  • eMemory NeoFuse IP verified for TSMC 16nm FinFET compact process

    Before Going to Press | 7h 1min ago

  • Digitimes Research: China makers ship over 181 million smartphones in 4Q16

    Before Going to Press | 7h 5min ago

  • Ennoconn January revenues down on month, up on year

    Before Going to Press | 7h 9min ago

  • MCU maker Novoton sees earnings up 31% in 2016

    Before Going to Press | 7h 10min ago

  • Wistron, Inventec see on-year decline in January PC shipments

    Before Going to Press | 7h 12min ago

Pause
 | 
View more
Advantest
Intel strategies in the mobile device market
Analysis of China revised domestic semiconductor industry goals
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link