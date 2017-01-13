Worldwide cloud IT infrastructure market revenue grows 8.1% to US$8.4 billion in 3Q16, says IDC

Press release, January 13; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Friday 13 January 2017]

According to the IDC Worldwide Quarterly Cloud IT Infrastructure Tracker, vendor revenues from sales of infrastructure products (server, storage, and Ethernet switch) for cloud IT, including public and private cloud, grew by 8.1% on year to US$8.4 billion in the third quarter of 2016. Ethernet switch continues to be the growth leader, as the market awaits new hyperscale datacenter builds to spur additional growth.

The overall share of cloud IT infrastructure sales climbed to 39.2% of all IT infrastructure spending in the third quarter of 2016, up from 34.7% a year ago. Revenues from infrastructure sales to private cloud grew by 8.2% to US$3.3 billion, and to public cloud by 8% to US$5.1 billion. In comparison, revenues in the traditional (non-cloud) IT infrastructure segment decreased 10.8% on year in the third quarter. Private cloud infrastructure growth was led by Ethernet switch at 60.8% on-year growth, followed by storage at 9%, and server at 3.2%. Public cloud growth was also led by Ethernet switch at 46.2% on-year growth, followed by server at 6.8% storage at 3% on year. In traditional IT deployments, server declined the most (12.9% on year) with Ethernet switch and storage declining 1.6% and 8.6%, respectively.

"New cloud datacenters have begun to launch, but in the third quarter the effect on the cloud IT infrastructure market was minimal," said Kuba Stolarski, research director for Computing Platforms at IDC. "As network upgrades continue to prop up cloud growth overall, the hyperscale cloud datacenters are coming and they will drive new server and storage deployments over the next few quarters. Recently, there has been renewed strength in emerging markets and among smaller cloud service providers. As OpenStack has become easier to implement and maintain by a growing population of capable system administrators, private cloud options are becoming more viable in an increasing set of use cases and with a wider set of deployment parameters."

From a regional perspective, vendor revenues from cloud IT infrastructure sales grew fastest in Middle East and Africa at 36.7% on year in the third quarter of 2016, followed by Japan at 29.9%, Latin America at 21.7%, Western Europe at 16.8%, Asia Pacific (excluding Japan) at 11.9%, Canada at 5.3%, Central & Eastern Europe at 4.3%, and the US at 2.9%.

IDC: Top-5 vendors, worldwide cloud IT infrastructure vendor revenues, 3Q16 (US$m) Vendor 3Q16 revenues 3Q16 market share 3Q15 revenues 3Q15 market share Y/Y 1. Dell 1,301 15.5% 1,370 17.6% (5%) 1. HPE 1,250 14.9% 1,247 16% 0.2% 3. Cisco 1,029 12.2% 766 9.8% 34.2% 4. Lenovo 297 3.5% 270 3.5% 10% 4. Huawei 274 3.3% 163 2.1% 68.4% 4. NetApp 239 2.8% 258 3.3% (7.5%) 4. Inspur 218 2.6% 160 2.1% 36.5% ODM direct 2,134 25.4% 2,100 27% 1.6% Others 1,672 19.9% 1,449 18.6% 15.4% Total 8,413 100% 7,783 100% 8.1%

* Note: Dell and HPE ranked number one in a statistical tie; Lenovo, Huawei, NetApp, and Inspur all ranked number four in 3Q16 in a statistical tie. IDC declares a statistical tie in the worldwide cloud IT infrastructure market when there is less than 1pp difference in the revenue share of two or more vendors.

Source: IDC, compiled by Digitimes, January 2017