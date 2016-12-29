Taipei, Thursday, December 29, 2016 17:25 (GMT+8)
Tatung System Technologies changes executives
Monica Chen, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Thursday 29 December 2016]

Chairman of Tatung System Technologies, an information service and equipment installation affiliate of the Tatung Group, Wen-yen Lin Kuo has resigned from her position, but will remain a director of the company. Company vice president Brian Shen has been promoted to become chairman and strategy officer, while another vice president Annie Liu has been promoted to president.

Tatung System Technologies has set its 2017 targets and will focus on strengthening its datacenter integration services, integrating its communications and multimedia customer service centers, pushing cloud computing consulting services, Big Data analysis, IoT and information security solutions.

