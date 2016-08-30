BYD 1H16 net profit hikes over 384%

Jerry Yang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 30 August 2016]

China-based maker BYD generated consolidated revenues of CNY43.745 billion (US$6.70 billion), gross margin of 19.48% and net profit of CNY2.260 billion for first-half 2016, growing 43.74%, 4.45pp and 384.23% respectively on year, according to the company.

The consolidated revenues consisted of CNY23.392 billion (53.47%) from automobiles and related products and services, CNY16.293 billion (37.25%) from handset assembly and components, CNY4.060 billion (9.28%) from rechargeable batteries, energy-storage equipment and PV systems.

BYD sold 49,000 new energy-powered vehicles and 131,000 gasoline- and diesel-powered automobiles in first-half 2016, respectively increasing 130.74% and decreasing 29.61% on year. The half-year sales of new energy-powered vehicles included 22,000 electric vehicles, hiking 310.82% on year.

BYD had a China market share of 61.4% for hybrid electric vehicles and 17.5% for electric vehicles.