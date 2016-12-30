SPIL orders equipment for NT$1.19 billion

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Friday 30 December 2016]

IC packager Siliconware Precision Industries (SPIL) has announced equipment purchases worth a total of NT$1.19 billion (US$36.93 million) from Advantest and Kulicke and Soffa Industries.

SPIL recently disclosed the company's board of directors had approved plans to budget NT$15.5 billion in capex for 2017. The board previously approved an upward revision in 2016 capex to NT$17.9 billion from NT$16.7 billion.

Market watchers believe that SPIL's revision in 2016 capex is to satisfy customer demand for fan-out wafer-level packaging and other high-end packaging technologies.

SPIL will continue to enjoy a ramp-up of orders from China- and Taiwan-based IC design houses including MediaTek and HiSilicon in the fourth quarter of 2016, said the watchers, adding that smartphones remains a growth driver for the backend house.

SPIL posted revenues of NT$21.96 billion in the third quarter of 2016, a record high. Net profits for the quarter slid 4.2% sequentially, however, due to appreciation of the NT dollar.

SPIL saw its November revenues decrease 2.3% sequentially to NT$7.27 billion. The company's cumulative 2016 revenues through November totaled NT$77.64 billion, rising 2.3% from a year ago.