Advantest obtains ramp-up of orders for memory production

Julian Ho, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Thursday 31 August 2017]

Semiconductor testing equipment supplier Advantest has landed a ramp-up of orders from Korea- and Taiwan-based memory chipmakers, according to CH Wu, chairman of Advantest Taiwan.

Wu expressed optimism about the memory market over the next 2-3 years. On the other hand, demand for handset SoCs will be relatively flat after 3-5 years of prosperity, Wu said.

Wu believes that in the mid- to long-term, memory demand will be driven by non-handset applications such as artificial intelligence (AI), data centers, high performance computing (HPC) and self-driving vehicles, as handset demand growth will decelerate.

Though new features such as virtual reality or augmented reality (VR/AR) could bring revolutionary changes to smartphones, it is still unsure what killer app will take the market to the next fast-growing phase, Wu said. Nevertheless, there is still room for the smartphone market to grow in the future, as technology is becoming more advanced. Advanced testing equipment will also be critical when chipmakers work on transitioning to more-advanced node technologies, Wu indicated.

Wu also noted a significant rise in IC testing equipment orders placed by Taiwan-based OSAT (outsourced semiconductor assembly and test) providers since 2016. The orders, mainly for the production of memory chips, continue to surge in 2017, Wu said.

Advantest is rivaling Teradyne in the semiconductor test equipment market. In its fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2017, Advantest generated revenues of JPY40.7 billion (US$368 million) with a 50.6% gross margin.