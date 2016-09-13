Taipei, Tuesday, September 13, 2016 12:54 (GMT+8)
Taiwan fingerprint sensor suppliers set to post strong 3Q16
Cage Chao, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 13 September 2016]

Taiwan-based fingerprint sensor suppliers including Egis Technology (Egistec), Elan Microelectronics and FocalTech Systems are set to post brisk sales for the third quarter of 2016 buoyed by strong demand for smartphones, according to market observers.

The growing adoption of fingerprint sensors among Android smartphones is being identified as a major driver for the companies' third-quarter revenue growths.

Egistec has reported August revenues hiked 111.2% sequentially to NT$181 million (US$5.71 million). The company's combined July and August revenues already surpassed its total revenues for the second quarter.

Egistec has reportedly entered the supply chain of Samsung Electronics. Egistec's revenues climbed to a record high of NT$252 million in the second quarter of 2016.

Elan has disclosed revenues for August 2016 reached a 26-month high of NT$692 million. The company has begun mass shipments of its fingerprint sensors while enjoying a seasonal pick-up in touchscreen controller shipments for notebooks.

FocalTech's August revenues stayed high at NT$1.04 billion representing a 6.5% increase compared to August 2015. Combined revenues for July and August already came to NT$2.14 billion, compared with NT$2.96 billion reported for all of the second quarter.

FocalTech was quoted in previous reports saying its new product lines including single-chip integrated driver controller (IDC) solutions and fingerprint sensors are set to drive its overall revenue growth in 2016 and onwards.

