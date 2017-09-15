Taiwan market: Lingvist services launched

Heemie Weng, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Friday 15 September 2017]

LinkTel has launched Lingvist services in the Taiwan market, with TOEIC testees as target users. Lingvist, a foreign language learning platform based on AI (artificial intelligence) and big data analysis, was established in Estonia in 2013 and launched in the Taiwan market in March 2017.

There are over one million active users of Lingvist around the world and about 5,000 new registered users a day, according to LinkTel. Japan-based Rakuten and the Skype founding group are among shareholders of Lingvist.

Lingvist charge rates range from NT$120 to NT$390 (US$4.0-13.0) per user. There are about 400,000 TOEIC testees a year in Taiwan and LinkTel hopes that 10% of them can use the services.

The introduction of Lingvist is to pave the way for LinkTel's parent company, PChome Online, to invest in AI application, LinkTel explained.

PChome Online chairman Jan Hung-tze

Photo: Shihmin Fu, Digitimes, September 2017